Coronavirus cases in Spain fast approaching 10,000 as number of infected now tops 9,892







The number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Spain is fast approaching 10,000 according to the latest statistics from Spain’s Ministry of Health. According to the latest count, there are now more than 9,892 people infected, and around 340 deaths as a result of the disease.

Madrid accounts for almost half of the cases COVID-19 cases in Spain, with 4,165 people infected and 213 of total deaths. Catalunia is the next most infected region with 1,394 cases, followed by Castilla-La Mancha (567) and Andalusia (554).

Spain now ranks fourth worldwide in terms of having the most number of COVID-19 infected people, after China (81,099 infected and 3,218 deaths), Italy (24.938 infected and 1,809 deaths) and Iran (14,991 and 853 deaths).

Fernando Simón, Spain’s Director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Heath, believes the State of Alarm restrictions should have a ‘drastic and rapid impact’ in reducing the number of people getting infected, but not ‘an imminent one’. It could be several days before we see a decline in the number of Coronavirus cases, according to Simón. He predicts that the country will start seeing a drop in the number of infected in about 10 days, although other experts have predicted it will be weeks rather than days, before the country actually sees a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.