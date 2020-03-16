Update -British Military Personnel Flying Into RAF Akrotiri Cyprus Test Positive For Covid-19







Two British military personnel who were flying into RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Defence has just confirmed today.

The man and woman had flown from the UK to Paphos International Airport on the Greek Cypriot side of divided Cyprus where they are based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

British Forces Cyprus (BFC) has said: “We want to reassure everyone that we have a robust plan to protect our people, every UK national arriving from the UK into the Bases will self-isolate at home for 14 days from arrival”.

The entire island of Cyprus has 39 cases of coronavirus. On the Turkish side of the island known as North Cyprus or TFNC, there are 6 cases.

RAF Akrotiri has nearly 6,000 military personnel. All non-essential travel, military exercises and large gatherings have been halted around the area of the base.

Cyprus tourism will be largely affected by coronavirus with tourist hotspots such as Ayia Napa, Paphos, Limassol, Kyrenia, Larnaca and Protaras usually bustling with tourists from Britain and the world.

With the entire island affected hopefully both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots will come together in a joint effort to combat the virus.