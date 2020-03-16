Breaking News – Secret Brief Shows 7.9 Million Brits May Require Hospitalisation In Next 12 Months – Figures Are Staggering







Public Health England, in a report revealed by The Guardian and tweeted by Beth Rigby from Sky News, includes the following scenario for the UK.

The report says as many as 80% of the population are expected to be infected with COVID-19 in the next 12 months and up to 15% which would be 7.9 million may require hospitalization.

There are approximately 5 million people who work in essential services and critical infrastructure, including 1 million healthcare workers and 1.5 million social care workers.

It is estimated that at least 10% of people in the UK will have a cough at any one time during the months of peak COVID-19 activity. Current laboratory testing capacity is approximately 4000 tests per day, with an ambition to provide at least 10,000 tests per day going forward.

The PM will be chairing another COBRA meeting with regard to the outbreak and he will hold daily press conferences to keep the public updated. Beth Rigby comments on Twitter that “officials tell me the virus is accelerating faster than anticipated”.

The Government’s Chief Medical Officer and DHSC Chief, Professor Chris Witty would not be drawn on figures from the PHE report when asked but he is expected to say these figures are a worst-case scenario.