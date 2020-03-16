BBC Delays End of Free TV License for Over 75’s Due to Coronavirus







The BBC has delayed the scrapping of free TV licenses for over-75’s by two months to help the elderly deal with coronavirus.

Only those on pension credit were set to continue to receive free TV licences from June 1, after the BBC took on responsibility for funding the benefit.

However, the broadcaster said this change had been pushed back to August 1, because ‘during this time we do not want anyone to be worried about any potential change.’

BBC chairman Sir David Clementi said: “The BBC board has decided to delay changes to over-75s licence fees. We are in exceptional circumstances.

“Now is not the right time. We are fully focused on delivering our services to the public at this difficult time.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden added: “I am pleased the BBC has worked with us and agreed to delay their licence fee changes for over 75s from coming in and will keep this under review.

“It will be welcome news to millions of older people who now don’t need to worry about their TV licence during this challenging period.

“It is right that the BBC have recognised the exceptional circumstances posed by the coronavirus outbreak and the need for the whole country to pull together in the national effort.”