Anna Wintour has Cancelled the Famous Met Gala Due to Coronavirus Pandemic







The instagrammable outfits of the 2020 Met Gala will have to wait until the globe reaches a standstill on the rapidly increasing Coronavirus pandemic.

The event which is famously hosted by New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art (MOMA) and Vogue Editor, Anna Wintour, which was due to take place on the 4th of May has been indefinitely postponed.

The Met Gala is just one of the many events which have been cancelled due to the outbreak of this virus. According to sources at Vogue, the MOMA had stated that the Met Gala was to be cancelled to ensure the virus was not propagated, as two museum employees had been found to be suffering from symptoms which are associated to the disease.

The highly star-studded event boasts of ticket sales of up to 35,000 dollars and has consistenly been a fan favourite for fashion and celeb fanatics. Each year celebrities compete to come up with most extravagant and fashionable costume all whilst keeping with the theme. Last years theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion, was a success for all paties involved, and this year’s theme, About Time: Fashion and Duration, was assured to turn heads and excite audiences. This year was especially anticipated as sources confirmed that Megan Markle would make her Met Gala debut.

However, we must wait until another day to see our favourite celebrities and their flamboyant outfits.