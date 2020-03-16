Alfaz del Pi Council launches ‘stay fit while on lock down’ initiative







ALFAZ DEL PI Council has announced a smart way for the public to stay fit while confined to the house to control the spread of coronavirus.

Videos with various exercise routines and advice on healthy nutrition have been uploaded to YouTube and live exercise classes will be streamed.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Department for Sports, led by Oscar Perez, who thanked the municipal gymnasium, sports centres and all clubs for their involvement.

Exercises which can be done at home, compiled by the Alfaz Fitness Club, will be uploaded periodically at www.youtube.com/channel/UC-MOLy6e67YB7XcLmoshMCA.

This evening, at 7pm, Miguel Ángel Palacios, from the Moviment Albir Personalised Training Centre, will be giving a live class, which can be followed on his Facebook page Moviment Entrenamiento Saludable, at the link https://www.facebook.com/pg/Moviment-111140750243968/community/.

And in addition, on the Facebook page L’Alfàs + Deporte (https://www.facebook.com/deportes.lalfas) all the videos that are being prepared by the different sports clubs in the municipality will be uploaded, with tips on staying active at home.