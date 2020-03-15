USA States And Cities Consider Curfews And Restaurant Closures To Prevent COVID-19







US authorities are considering curfews and bar and restaurant closures after Americans were seen spilling on to cities’ streets celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

In Chicago and New Orleans on Saturday, people dressed in green for Paddy’s Day spilled on to crowded sidewalks without a thought for the possibility of catching COVID-19. When asked why they weren’t being more cautious many said they would not be putting their life on hold because of coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



New Jersey’s Governor is considering a curfew with Illinois possibly requiring bars and restaurants to close. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tweeted a picture of himself and his children at a crowded metro restaurant on Saturday night. The tweet has been deleted.

Illinois Governor said today on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that he was “looking into whether the state should mandate that bars and restaurants close”. There is one city in the state of New Jersey called Hoboken. They aren’t taking any chances and have already issued a curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

After scenes from yesterday and today, the President and state governors must surely consider more stringent measures as a matter of urgency.