Spain clarifies ‘State of Alarm’ restrictions to contain Coronavirus







Spain has clarified exactly what ‘State of Alarm’ actually means in practice in the everyday life of its citizens. In short, everyone must stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary to go out to buy essential food and/or medicine, travel to work, go to medical/pharmaceutical establishments or banks, or take trips to care for an elderly/vulnerable family member.

Dog owners can leave their homes, however, only for the short time it takes for the pet to do its business – additionally they must not be accompanied by anyone else. However, visiting neighbours and/or friends is not allowed, as Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, pointed out yesterday during his address to the public. Going out for walks/run/exercise is not permitted either.

All commercial and public organisations from schools to restaurants are now closed for the next 15 days, except for supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies and medical clinics. Other exceptions include launderettes/dry cleaners and kiosks. Hairdressers were initially included as an exception, to allow citizens that can’t wash their hair have access to that service. However, that has since changed. The Government has clarified that hairdressers must also remain closed, however they can provide a home/mobile service to ‘elderly/vulnerable’ customers that need it.

There will be hefty fines and/or prison sentences for those who disobey the new restrictions. Those found flouting the law can be slapped with a fine from 500 euros up to 30,000 euros for more serious crimes.

According to the Spanish Government, you will be fined if:

You are not out for an essential purpose, as outlined above.

You refuse to identify yourself and/or provide false information.

You put anyone else at risk of the virus.