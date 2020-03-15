Lord Alan Sugar And Piers Morgan In Spat – Piers Morgan Blocks Him!







Lord Sugar, Chairman of Amshold Group and Piers Morgan, who is a presenter on Good Morning Britain, are involved in spat today on Twitter with Piers blocking him from his Twitter account

Lord Sugar comments “@piersmorgan has blocked me so that I can’t keep looking at his followers dropping. It’s simple just hover over his follower numbers with the mouse and send me the figures so I can keep everyone informed”.

Tweeters have responded saying “Alan, would you ever pipe down? Piers is keeping the people informed on the complacency of the British Government. What exactly have you done”?

Other Twitter followers have commented “I think you both need to grow up, to be honest! Men with your sort of clout should be able to rise above it” and “Piers has nearly 2 million more followers than you”.

Piers has 7.1 million followers on Twitter and he has been holding the government to account for their handling of COVID-19. Lord Sugar has 5.3 million followers.

Lord Sugar said to Morgan that “after 3 days you have lost 7100 followers. We need some positive stuff in these horrible times” in reference to coronavirus. Piers responded by saying “ok, blocking you now until this is over. Too serious for your idiocy”.

One Tweeter said, “Alan I’ve known you a very long time and in that time I’ve respected your business genius but right now, I have to say you are acting like a bit of a prat”.

Known for their constant comment sparring on Twitter, let’s see if they kiss and makeup soon.