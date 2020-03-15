Coronavirus Latest figures from Spain reveal high numbers in Andalucia with the Costa Del Sol now a red zone area







Latest figures released at 11.30 PM tonight demonstrate Andalucia and especially the Costa del Sol has serious issues.

Andalucia has 437 cases currently with 6 deaths with most of the cases being registered on the Costa del Sol.

-- Advertisement --



Scientists are now stating tonight the deadly virus could last for up to 12 months unless a vaccination is found.

The Costa del Sol region is a large factor of the Andalucian figures according to a doctor tonight who told the Euro Weekly News San Pedro close to Marbella is the largest region on the Costa del Sol, he said: ” These are official figures of who have clearly tested positive, I’m aware of 660 likely cases in the region of San Pedro which seems to be an area heavily affected and I expect the Andalucia figure to rise heavily in the next 7 days”