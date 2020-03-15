Coronavirus in Edinburgh: Convenience store goes viral after giving away free ‘packs’ to elderly







A convenience store in Edinburgh, Scotland, has gone viral after giving away “coronavirus packs” to the elderly for free.

Day-Today Drylaw Local made the announcement in a post to social media last night, which has since been shared over 5,000 times.

Their “coronavirus packs” contain one toilet roll, an antibacterial handwash, one packet of pocket tissues and a packet of paracetamol.

The packs were free to claim for local elderly residents over the age of 65 and staff even offered to deliver the packs for free, if customers were unable to come into the shop.

Hundreds of people have praised the store staff for their kindness.

One person said: “Amazing and you have to ask yourself why this is down to individual shops who work on small margins as is, while the Government allow everywhere else to be a free for all.

“Not everyone can afford or have the ability to bulk buy yet it is still going on, thank goodness for people like this shop, more help than been offered by the authorities, bless you.”

“How amazing you are, I’m a carer and work with 15 vulnerable clients six days a week. We have nothing like this by me but it’s made me smile to see the kindness and compassion for the people who will be most affected if they was to catch this virus”, said another.