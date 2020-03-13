Disneyland and Universal Studios In California USA To Close Due To Coronavirus







Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County, California and Universal Studios in Universal City, California are set to close due to the coronavirus.

Disneyland, the 65 year-old theme park has only suspended operations on three prior occasions. The Walt Disney Company said that it would close because of the coronavirus pandemic. The last time it closed was after the September 11th attacks.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure will close on Saturday morning till the end of the month. Marketed as the “happiest place on earth” it is visited by 19 million globally each year.

On Wednesday night so many people were trying to get on the Indiana Jones ride at Disneyland the line stretched for nearly an hour.

Other theme parks closing on Saturday are Universal Studios, which is a theme park and movie studio tour attracting 9.1 million visitors. Universal said it hoped to reopen on March 28th.

Disneyland Paris remains open for the time being but it’s doubtful we can expect to see Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck in France for much longer.