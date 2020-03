FOR the past 35 years, Dutch suppliers have sent huge numbers of flowers to the Vatican City to decorate the steps of St Peter’s Basilica for the Pope’s Easter message, which attracts tens of thousands of worshippers.

This year however as the basilica is already closed to the general public because of Coronavirus it seems most likely that St Peter’s Square will also be closed at Easter, so it has been decided that no flowers will be sent this year.

