WWII Navy Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday







A Royal Navy veteran who served in the Second World War has been joined for celebrations to mark his 100th birthday.

Air Gunner Dougie Hudson was presented with a crest, coin and card on behalf of those currently serving as naval aviators at his retirement home in Cosham, Portsmouth, aswell as being joined by serving soldiers and airmen in the celebrations.

Mr Hudson who was a Wartime Telegraphist, joined HMS St Vincent in 1936, and trained as one of 3,000 Telegraphist Air Gunners (TAGs) to serve in the branch during its 28-year lifespan.

-- Advertisement --



One in six of them died either from enemy action or accidents when flying, while 69 became prisoners of war between 1939 and 1945.

Mr Hudson was assigned to a Walrus seaplane, flying from HMS Birmingham and serving in Norway, the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean.

He spent some years with the surface fleet later in the war, serving at Scapa Flow, and then in the USA, where he was tasked with retrieving Lend-Lease minesweeper, HMS Pylades.

When Pylades was sunk by German human torpedoes off Juno beach on July 8 1944, Dougie suffered serious injuries and was invalidated out of the Navy.