STUDENTS at public schools in El Campello were given the opportunity to advance their knowledge of road safety education thanks to a series of training and awareness days organised by the council in conjunction with the Local Police.

The first to take part this week were from CEIP Fabraquer school.

Safety, Education and Youth councillor, Rafa Galvañ, said: “Through this initiative, young people learn about road safety and the traffic signs, and how to respect them.”