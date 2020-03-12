Tree symbol for every drug addict successfully completing rehab at Costa Almeria centre







NIJAR council is collaborating with the Nuevo Rumbo association on a green-themed motivating initiative for recovering drug addicts.

The association is planting a tree for every person who successfully undergoes therapy at its rehab centre in Atochares.

The local authority’s Agriculture department is initially donating 35 acacias, one for each one of the people who have had the treatment in recent weeks. Each of the trees will have a plaque bearing the name of the person is symbolises.

Agriculture councillor Manuel Moreno, Youth councillor Ainoha Salmeron and Sports councillor Sergio Vicente joined Mayor Esperanza Perez to the planting of the first trees

Perez underlined the “essential work carried out by the Nuevo Rumbo association in dealing with the needs and improving the lives of many people, as well as its involvement in Nijar society, and as they participate in various awareness-raising activities, especially with young people.

“We couldn’t not cooperate on this initiative which creates life through the symbol of the acacia, which represents strength through the toughness of its wood, as does Nuevo Rumbo with its care for and recovery of users, giving them hope”, the Mayor added.

“This association can count on the support and commitment of Nijar council to promote and back its projects with the aim of combatting addictions.”

Nuevo Rumbo is a non-profit association which has been working in the field of drug dependency for nearly three decades.