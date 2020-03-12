Tips for Grooming a Beautiful Beard







Beards have re-entered the spotlight thanks to the hipster trend; however, facial hair has always been a fashionable and charismatic statement. Although growing and grooming a beard seems easy, taking proper care of your man locks can often seem like a daunting task.

The first tip, although it may seem obvious, is to regularly was y20our beard. This is essential, especially during the early stages of growing a beard, as trapped food and skin cells can cause irritation. Make sure to clean beneath the hair to avoid itchiness. Try using a conditioner to smoothen out the coarseness and gently pat until dry, being too vigorous with your drying can cause fizziness and split ends.

Learn to find the right kind of beard oil for your facial hair, some may be too heavy, too dry, or too shiny. Always look for natural and organic ingredients like jojoba or argan oils. Make sure you regularly trim your beard, as this will train the hairs to maintain your desired shape. A daily comb through can even teach your most stubborn hairs to grow in a downward direction. Finally, do not forget about your moustache, as the two go hand in hand!