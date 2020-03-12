The US Stock Market is Forced to Close After Crashing In the Wake of Coronavirus Panic







This afternoon the New York Stock Exchange Market in the US decided to pull the emergency brake and stop all trade on the market, as several of its stock indexes had been plunging during the day. The reason for the crash is said to be worry over the coronavirus’ financial effects on the world, as well as the crude oil prices plunging in the wake of the virus spreading.

When the US stock market was forced to close, the S&P 500 index (containing the stocks of the 500 most traded companies in the US), Dow Jones and Nasdaq had fallen more than 7 per cent each.

It has not yet been decided when the stock market will be opened again in the country.