The Crown Season 4 Axes Scene with Jimmy Savile and Royal Family







Season 4 of Netflix show ‘The Crown’ have allegedly axed a scene that included Jimmy Savile, as they felt it would be ‘insensitive’ to have him appear.

Savile was set to appear in a scene portraying the Royal Family’s interaction with the paedophile at Royal Variety Performance in 1984.

Savile was revealed to be one of the largest paedophiles in British history after his death in 2011. He used his fame and contacts to exploit numerous young children for many years.

A source has said: “Savile was characteristically ingratiating with the Windsors.

“But the creators felt it would be insensitive for such a sadistic predator to have even a second of airtime.”

Season 4 of The Crown will be set in the late 70s and 80s, at which time Savile was a prominent star within the UK.

The online series is set to complete a further two seasons, ending on season 5 with Imelda Staunton playing the Queen.