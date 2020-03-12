





THE COSTA DEL SOL’S MASKOM STORES ASSURE NO NEED FOR PANIC BUYING DUE TO CORONAVIRUS IN SPAIN

SUPERMARKETS on the coast are taking a battering in sales as people are panic shopping due to fears of Coronavirus lockdown. In Maskom stores, sales and customers were doubled. In spite of this, the large stores call for calm and ensure that supply is guaranteed.

“Companies are all working normally, there are no problems with suppliers, nor in distribution or logistics, we have warehouses with merchandise to supply, so there is no reason to buy and store more than usual,” said Sergio Cuberos, president of the Chamber of Commerce and owner of Maskom supermarkets.

Canned food, canned tomatoes, pasta, toilet paper, milk, water and meat are the products most demanded by users who buy at a much higher rate than usual. “You have to convey peace of mind because there will be no lack of products, in the province we have slaughterhouses that work normally, just like the countryside and the producers of milk and preserves,” adds Cuberos.

The owner of Maskom also emphasizes that if shelves are emptied, products will be replaced soon and that “people do it because others are doing it because they see it on the networks or because of what has happened in Madrid or Italy.”

Álvaro González, technical general secretary of the Andalucian Confederation of Food Entrepreneurs, CAEA, points out that “it is true that since Tuesday we have had unusual demand but the products have been replaced, they have been covered in less than 24 hours to satisfy this increase in consumption, an unjustified alarm from our point of view in Andalucia.”

González also points out that even if the circulation were restricted, it would not affect the goods because we are talking about essential products. “There is no cause for alarm, there is the capacity to respond,” he concludes.