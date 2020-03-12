Stuff the Coronavirus says Benalmadena regular Ed Jones as he heads to Spain’s Costa del Sol







ED JONES SAYS STUFF THE CORONAVIRUS ” IT’S ONLY A STRONG FLU” AS HE HEADS TO SPAIN’S BENALMADENA

Regular visitor to Spain Ed Jones a former lower league football player has different views on the Coronavirus as he prepares to make his 8 time a year trip to the Costa del Sol.

He did though call the Euro Weekly News today after reading about the latest conditions on our website and talk of closures from Town Halls and he said before setting off to the airport:

” Everyone’s totally over reacting, it’s a strong dose of the flu, ok I understand it’s a bit dangerous for the elderly folk, but the reality is they sadly die of the flu every winter anyway, nothings going to stop me coming, I also read today the high current temperatures help prevention so there is a benefit to my trip”

” Britain’s has gone into melt down, you can’t even buy a toilet roll as panic sets in, it’s bloody crazy! – it’s all a total over reaction I had more chance of dying from a Stuart Pearce tackle when he played for Wealdstone” Jones continued.

” Flying doesn’t bother me, hopefully the plane will be half empty anyway so more leg room so thats another benefit, come on let’s be honest it’s all hype thats making people hysterical when if you do get it you get a cold and a sore throat and a bit of a fever, you should try playing at Merthyr Tydfil on a wet Tuesday night on the top of the Welsh valleys – then you will know what cold is all about!”

With tourism on the Costa del Sol taking a large plunge in numbers businesses will be welcoming the attitude of Jones who finished with”

” Here I come Benalmadena be great to see you again and I’ve packed some hankies just in case but I expect it’s more likely to be placing them on my bald head”