Spanish Costa Blanca Resident Arrested after Police make Grim Discovery of a Half Buried Foetus in Vícar, Almeria







The Guardia Civil has reported the gruesome discovery of a human Foetus half-buried in the ground in Vícar, Almeria.

A woman is in police custody following the discovery of an under-developed foetus in land close to the woman’s home in Almeria.

A caller rang the police to report the find, sounding very distraught and upset, the person who does not wish to named explained to Police where they could find the remains. It is understood the woman in custody had been pregnant, she is still being questioned on the matter.

More to follow…