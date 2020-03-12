Spain’s RENFE waives train ticket fees for passengers affected by Coronavirus







Spain’s largest train operator RENFE has announced that it will waive train ticket cancellation and amendment fees for passengers affected by the Coronavirus. RENFE train tickets can be exchanged for a new date or journey, without incurring additional charges – including tickets that don’t permit changes, confirmed the train operator.

However, for passengers unable to provide a new date, tickets can be exchanged at a future date at no additional cost through Codigo Retorno (Code Return), for travel between the 1st May and 31st December, 2020. Alternatively, passengers can receive the equivalent amount back in points on RENFE’s loyalty reward programme. This loyalty scheme gives customers up to three years to exchange the points for a new journey.

RENFE’s change in policy to accommodate those affected by Coronavirus will apply initially to all passengers travelling on RENFE trains between 16th March until 30th April, 2020. In addition, those who have been unable to use prepaid train tickets between the 9th and 15th March 2020, can now call 918 314 520 to either exchange their ticket or get reimbursed, as outlined above.