Spain’s latest statistics for the Coronavirus as the virus continues to spread







UNDERSTANDING THE GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC LATEST SPAIN, EUROPE & WORLDWIDE STATISTICS AT MIDNIGHT

How does Spain and UK compare to the rest of the world when it comes to statistics for COVID-19?

The World Health Organisation has recently officially called coronavirus a pandemic. Pandemic , translated from Greek, means “all” (pan) and “people” (demos). It is an epidemic disease that has spread across a large region. Specifically, this virus has infected large numbers of people in the continents of Asia and Europe especially in Italy (12,462) and China (80,790).

-- Advertisement --



Throughout history there have been a number of pandemics such as smallpox and tuberculosis. The most devastating was the Black Death which killed between 75-200 million people in the 14th Century and other recent pandemics include the 1918 Spanish flu.

Current statistics in Spain show 2,277 cases with 582 new cases and 19 new deaths. Compare that with our friends in Germany which has 1,908 cases of which 343 are new. The UK has 456 cases of which 73 are new including 2 new deaths. France has 2,281 of which 497 are new including 15 new deaths. The United States has 1,279 cases with 285 new cases. Notably, Russia shows 20 cases with Turkey just reporting their first case today.

Current worldwide statistics show 126,007 COVID-19 cases with 4,614 deaths and 67,051 who have recovered or been discharged. The virus is affecting 122 countries and territories around the world.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States has said “things will get worse. How much worse it will get depends on two things. Firstly containing the influx of infected people coming from other countries and secondly containing local outbreaks”.

When pressed by American lawmakers for estimates Dr. Fauci warns “if we’re complacent and don’t do really aggressive containment and mitigation, the number could go way up and be involved in many, many millions”. His comments refer only to the United States and this does not bode well for us all in Europe or the world for that matter.

*Statistics as of 11pm (GMT), March 11th