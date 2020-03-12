Spain’s Balearic Islands cancel all air and sea connections







BALEARIC ISLANDS CUTS AIR & SEA CONNECTIONS TO STOP COVID-19 SPREAD WITH HELP FOR BUSINESSES & WORKERS AFFECTED

A decision has been made to stop some air and sea connections to the Balearic Islands. The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, says they need much “stricter measures in response to the coronavirus”. There are 21 people in the Balearic Islands with coronavirus including one fatality in Mallorca.

A meeting was convened today with Social and Economic representatives at the Consolat de la Mar Social. The President insists the Government has taken “appropriate measures” from the beginning and that decisions taken have been coordinated with all other Administrations”.

She urged the public to “take all possible personal measures to prevent contagion” and extended a message of condolence and support to the patients who have been admitted and their family members.

Ms. Armengol revealed that the Government has asked that those affected be paid unemployment and that measures be put in place to provide liquidity to companies.