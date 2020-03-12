Spain’s Andalucía Implements “one more phase” in the containment plan against the coronavirus







Malaga, Guadalhorce and Costa del Sol in Andalucía Spain “implement one more phase” in their containment plan as a response to the growing number of people affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus in the region. The Andalucian Regional Government has decided to take “specific measures” to contain the virus.

The main measures are as follow:

All activities at senior centres are suspended to protect the elderly who are most at risk of developing serious symptoms.

Colleges, schools and universities stay open for now.

Disinfection and cleaning of public transport stations and stops.

School children and university students are advised not to travel abroad.

Board personnel are to work from home if they are at risk.