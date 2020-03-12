Spain suspends parliament after Coronavirus cases soar to 2,968+







Spain has announced that parliamentary sessions have temporarily been suspended for two weeks after a surge of Coronavirus cases, which now tops 2,968. The death toll from the Coronavirus has also soared to 84 today.

News of the suspension was announced following reports that all of the country’s ministers in the capital are being tested for the virus after Equality Minister, Irene Montera, tested positive for COVID-19. She is now in isolation. Her partner Pablo Iglesias, Spain’s Vice President, is also in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The capital’s Real Madrid football team and basket ball team are also reported to be in quarantine, while Spain’s La Liga has suspended all games for the next two weeks. Schools and other establishments have now closed across Madrid, the Basque country, Murcia, Galicia and Catalunia, with other regions of the country now stepping up measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Madrid’s Mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has stressed that everyone in the capital should “remain indoors, unless absolutely necessary”.