Spain and Morocco suspend air & sea travel between two countries to contain Coronavirus







Spain and Morocco have suspended both air and sea travel between the two countries to contain the spreading Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Moroccan news agency MAP. The decision is reported to have been made today by both monarchs, Mohamed VI and Felipe VI, together with the Ministers of both countries.

There are approximately 12, 000 Spaniards living in Morocco, and thousands of Spanish tourists, travelling daily to the country through the port of Tangier, or by flying through one of the airports such as Madrid, Seville and Valencia. Those wanting to return to Spain from Morocco while the suspension is in place, will be able to do so either through the Ceuta and Melilla borders, which remain open for now, or via flights through another European country, such as France, according to the Moroccan authorities.

-- Advertisement --



Morocco’s national carrier, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), specified in a press release that its customers can postpone trips to Spain to a later date, free of charge, or cancel trips in exchange for a travel voucher of the same value as the flight ticket, valid for six months on all RAM flights.

Morocco has reported six registered cases of Coronavirus in the country and one death resulting from the disease to date. In comparison, however, Spain now has more than 3,059 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and around 86 deaths. The measure has been introduced to contain the virus in Morocco. The country has also taken additional precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, such as suspending local religious festivals. However, Friday prayers at local mosques have not been suspended.