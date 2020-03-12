Save My Life 4 fundraiser for Benidorm Dog Homing raises a spectacular €17,636







A STAGGERING €17,636 was raised at Sunday’s Save My Life 4 fundraiser in aid of Benidorm Dog Homing, rounded up to €18,000 thanks to a donation from the venue Benidorm Palace.

Euro Weekly News was present at the official count this afternoon, and witnessed the joy of organisers Dona Sandland, David Duncan and Palace owner, Christine Climent who as always, donated the venue and staff for the event.

“This is brilliant, this money will help a lot of dogs. We are grateful to everybody who helped make this happen,” said Dona.

David and Dona also praised the acts, the businesses which donated raffle prizes, tickets sellers, Benidorm Palace, its staff, and of course the audience for their support.

Christine added: “Superb, we are very pleased. Huge thanks to everybody who played a part. And remember, it’s never too late to donate.”

The team is already planning the next event, due to take place at the end of the year. So watch this space.