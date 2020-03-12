Manolo Gabbiadini Becomes Second Italian Footballer to Test Positive for Coronavirus







Sampdoria and former Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Italian striker is the second player from the Serie A league in Italy to test positive for coronavirus, following Juventus’ Daniele Rugani testing positive on Wednesday.

Gabbiadini, who formerly played for Southampton, is currently in isolation following the confirmation of his diagnosis.

The Serie A has postponed all football matches until at least April 3.

A Sampdoria statement read: ‘UC Sampdoria announce that player Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19.

‘He has a slight fever, but is doing well. The club is activating all the procedures of isolation laid out in the rules.’

Gabbidaini, who is an Italy international, has also played for Napoli and Bologna.

Juventus defender, Rugani, tweeted yesterday: “You will have read the news and that’s why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I’m fine.

“I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.”