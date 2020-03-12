Malaga Town Hall Hopes to Open New Road Near Plaza Mayor by Mid-April







Shopping centres Plaza Mayor and Bahia Azul, alongside the Malaga Town Hall, have promised that heavily saturated traffic in the surrounding area will soon be alleviated with a new connecting road. The newest measure taken against this traffic will be the direct exit from Ikea to the old N-340 road.

José del Río, the Mobility Councillor within the area, has stated that any circulation coming from these commercial spaces will have the option to join one of the three lanes of the old national road which goes towards Malaga, without having to join any interfering traffic hailing from Torremolinos.

-- Advertisement --



The plan is for this project is to be up for discussion within the week and construction should take no longer than two weeks to complete. They hope this exit will be in function by the middle of April. Additionally, they expect the bridge over the MA-20, which will act as an alternative entry and exit point for Plaza Mayor, to be completed by this month.