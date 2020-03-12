





MALAGA PUBLIC TRANSPORT GETTING DEEP CLEAN TO KEEP ON TOP OF CORONAVIRUS ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

IN THE Malaga capital, the Metro, with an approximate influx of more than 22,000 passengers on working days, and the EMT, with more than 260 vehicles in operation, have already begun containment and prevention measures essential to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

While regular disinfection of all carriages is already underway at night, during the day the stops on the line are used to carry out more cleaning on the trains, ensuring “permanent cleaning” throughout business hours.

“The operators have only a few minutes to carry out this work that focuses on cleaning handles, benches, doors, keypads and bars. However, these measures will be reinforced according to the instructions and guidelines set by the competent authorities”, reports the Ministry. Likewise, the Board maintains that these special hygiene measures are already effective “in autonomously owned buses, subways and trams, as well as in maritime stations and terminals.”

As for the EMT, for a week, 100 per cent of the fleet has been undergoing nightly disinfection on each bus carried out by the company Costa Málaga by means of a heavy-duty spray.

The decontamination ends around four in the morning and then the vehicle must be closed for three hours so that its use is guaranteed in the morning.

As for drivers, the EMT has started by giving a hand sanitizer bottle to each worker, starting with the lines with the largest influx of tourists. However, the objective is to cover the entire workforce.