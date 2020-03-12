





LUX MUNDI, TORRE DEL MAR TO HOST A LOAD OF FUN EVENTS IN AXARQUIA

LUX Mundi, Torre del Mar has a whole host of upcoming events and excursions.

On Wednesday, March 25 they have a talk about the “Magic of Hawaii” and invite those interested to come and join them to listen to a PowerPoint talk by Norma Masip on her life during the time she spent in Hawaii. After the talk, there will be a light lunch. The event begins at 12 p.m. at the Centre and tickets are priced €11 or with Friends of Lux Mudi Card €10.

Saturday, March 28 will see a coach trip to watch “Evita” at the Salon Varieties, Fuengirola. The show starts at 7.30 p.m. and the return coach will depart after the show at approximately 11 p.m. Ticket price are €31 or with Friends of Lux Mundi card €30. Please book early as there are limited seats available. Departure times will be at Viñuela (Football Pitch) 3.20 p.m., Algarobbo (Lidl) 3.45 p.m., Caleta (Vets) 3.50 p.m. and Torre del Mar (Bus Station) 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 1 they will host ab excursion to Malaga to see the “El Oro de Klimt” Exhibition. The group invite you to come and take part in a wonderful multimedia experience, by the famous Austrian artist Gustav Klimt. The coach will leave Malaga at 7 p.m., returning to Torre del Mar at 7.45 p.m. Tickets are available at the Centre, price €21, or with Friends of Lux Mundi card €20.

Departure times will be at Viñuela (Football pitch) 1.30 p.m., Algarrobo (Lidl) 2 p.m., Caleta (Vets) 2.05 p.m. and Torre del Mar (Bus station) 2.15 p.m.

For further information and bookings please contact the group on Tel. 952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org