London Coronavirus Victim Describes Isolation as “Scary”

Alison Cameron, 53, is one of 15 people in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea to have been diagnosed with the disease. The borough has the highest number of cases of Covid-19 in London.

“I feel really unwell. I am currently in isolation. It is not pleasant,” she said, adding: “At the heart of it I feel like death on legs.”

Ms Cameron contacted emergency services after having respiratory problems as she has impaired immunity, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

“I had a respiratory tract infection that got a great deal worse. I was finding it hard to breathe,” she said.