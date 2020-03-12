“Is a Bellissima”- Adult Website Pornhub gives free access to Italians for a Month stuck at home during the lockdown

Tony Winterburn
Italy expects a "Baby Boom" as an Adult Website gives all Italians stuck at home a free months access


In a press statement saying ‘Forza Italia, We love you!, one of Europes’ largest Adult Content Websites, Pornhub is offering free access to its premium service to people who live in Italy until April 3.

In a press release shared on Thursday, the site revealed it’ll donate proceeds from the Modelhub platform after the European country implemented a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Don’t worry if you donna speaka da Italiano, it just says the site is free for a month- lol. image: Pornhub

The announcement reads: ‘Forza Italia, We love you! PornHub has decided to donate a percentage of its revenue from ModelHub platform from March to help Italy during the outbreak. A surge in births is expected as happened before in the last World War, this time thought they will be called “Coronavirus Babys” Which sounds far better than ” I am a Pornhub Baby” doesn’t it!

Now, before you think of popping over to see friends etc, you cant, all flights have been banned remember!

An interesting point though, Netflix and Disney are likely to have thousands, if not millions of new subscribers as people stay in to avoid catching the virus

 

 

 





