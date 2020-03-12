Hotels on Spain’s Costa Del Sol Lose €2 Million Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak







THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS LED TO NUMEROUS CANCELLATIONS OF TRIPS AND EVENTS, CAUSING THE HOTELS ON COSTA DEL SOL IN SPAIN LOSSES OF MORE THAN 2 MILLION EUROS.

“The news is not positive. We are in a tunnel in which there is no light and you cannot see the bottom,” the president of the Costa del Sol hotel association, Luis Callejón, explains.

The last few weeks cancellations of reservations have been continuous, which will affect between 30 and 40 per cent of the total revenue made for the months of March and April. The losses will most certainly be greater as the recent postponement of the Malaga Film Festival is not included in these numbers.

“More cancellations are coming in than reservations,” Callejón says. “The peak season reservations are not showing, instead there’s a drop happening,” he continues.

Data from the hotel sector supplied by travel agencies show that, on Costa del Sol, vacation tourism has now fallen by 60%, inbound tourism by 70% and corporate travel by 30%.

“Everything has stopped. It is a chaotic situation,” the president of the Association of Andalusian Travel Agencies, Sergio García, concludes.