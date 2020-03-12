Green campaign to tackle the dumping of plastics in Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca







A CAMPAIGN to free Villajoyosa of single-use plastics is being proposed by the Town Council.

Initially, the aim is to promote the use of reusable products in the council building and other public facilities.

But the local authority wants to launch a major awareness campaign to tackle the problem of the dumping of plastics in the Mediterranean Sea.

Incentives are also being considered for businesses that set up a system for deposit and return of reusable containers, baskets and bags, or which offer tap water served in glass bottles or jugs.

Councillor for the Environment, Jose Carlos Gil, said: “This is an issue which seriously affects us all. Public institutions must begin by setting an example to the public through responsible consumption, accompanied by campaigns to raise awareness and inform members of the public about the ecological crisis and the management of plastic waste for single use, while offering an environmentally-friendly alternative.”

The Council also plans to develop a waste prevention plan for future fairs, concerts and other events held in the town.