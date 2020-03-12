Former Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein Rushed to Hospital With Chest Pains After Getting 23-Year Prison Sentence For Rape







Only hours after being sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault in Manhattan criminal court, the former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was hospitalised with chest pains.

He was convicted for forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and third-degree rape for the attack on Jessica Mann in 2013.

The disgraced producer was initially brought to Rikers Island Prison after sentencing but has since been transferred to Bellevue Hospital.

“Harvey was having chest pains and the Rikers staff decided for safety to send him back to Bellevue now. He will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight. We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections officers and staff,” his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said.

Weinstein’s attorney Donna Rotunno suggests that since the former producer is 67 years old, he will likely die in prison, saying that he “won’t see the light of day”.

Weinstein still faces similar charges in California, meaning his sentence can be extended.