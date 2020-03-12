EuroMillions Winner Brags About Making Thousands Selling Sexy Pics Online







Britain’s youngest EuroMillions winner has revealed that she is making thousands selling racy pictures on the subscription site, OnlyFans.

Jane Park won the huge EuroMillions prize when she was just 17, but is now making a living selling sexy pictures online.

The 24-year-old shared a picture of her apparent £25,291 earnings on Instagram and captioned it: “Bear in mind I’ve only had this under a year. Think I started it May/June.”

Park spent lots of her winnings on cosmetic surgery, lavish holidays and cars, but she later claimed the win ‘ruined her life’.

She said: “At times it feels like winning the lottery has ruined my life.

“I thought it would make it ten times better but it’s made it ten times worse. I wish I had no money most days. I say to myself, ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won.’

“People look at me and think, ‘I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.’ But they don’t realise the extent of my stress.

“I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?” Last year she set up a website offering £60,000 for a man to date her, using the allowance to wine and dine her.