EasyJet Charging £860 for Return Flight from Birmingham to Belfast after Flybe Collapse







EasyJet has been accused of capitalising on the collapse of Flybe by charging £860 to fly from Birmingham to Belfast.

The domestic route will cost passengers more than if they were to fly across the world. Customers can fly to Australia and return for around £600.

Flybe went into administration last week and passengers have since taken to social media to express their frustrations with EasyJet’s prices. They have also increase other former routes controlled by Flybe.

A one-way flight from the Isle of Man to Liverpool has rocketed to £470, despite the flight only being in the air for around 20 minutes.

A flight from Glasgow to Belfast for this weekend will set customers back £354, and a return from Edinburgh to Bristol could set passengers back by up to £563.

A Bristol to Glasgow return this weekend will cost up to £331, and a one-way flight from Manchester to Belfast this week is on the market for as much as £310.

One social media user posted a picture of a price hike online, captioning: “£860 to fly from Birmingham to Belfast.

“Way to stick the arm in @easyJet following the collapse of @flybe. Travelling to Northern Ireland is going to get very expensive!”