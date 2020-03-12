Days After Ridiculing The Coronavirus US Star NBA Player Gets Infected Causing The NBA to Shut Down Indefinitely







The star NBA player Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after ridiculing it at a press conference, and as a result, the NBA has now been shut down and postponed indefinitely.

Late Thursday night, it was confirmed that Gobert, playing for Utah Jazz in the American National Basket League, was infected with the contagious virus and as a result, the league has chosen to suspend all play until further notice.

Just a few days ago, the star NBA player mocked the virus in front of the media when he got questions about the disease. When asked if he took the virus seriously, he replied jokingly by touching all the microphones in front of him.

Let’s just hope the journalists cleaned their microphones thoroughly with disinfectants afterwards…