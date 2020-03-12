





CUDECA TO RAISE THE ROOF WITH MARBELLA THEATRE FUNDRAISING EVENT ON THE COSTA DEL SOL

ON April 17, a lyrical concert consisting of opera and zarzuela “Lyrical recital for CUDECA” will take place at the Ciudad de Marbella Theatre at 9 p.m. with the aim of raising funds to help the Cudeca Hospice continue caring for patients at the end of life completely free of charge.

The artistic cast is made up of soprano Sonia García, mezzo-soprano Ruth García, tenor Diego Morales and pianist Cecilia Martín. A repertoire of Spanish zarzuela and opera will be developed and the artists will perform individually and as duos.

The Marbella Town Hall is collaborating with the theatre and the event is also sponsored by Malaga company Grupo Safamotor and Royal Pianos.

The ticket sale online platform Entradium will cover 100 per cent of the management costs.

Tickets are priced at €10 for anybody over the age of three years and are already available at https://www.mientrada.net/evento/lirica-por-cudeca-entradas/