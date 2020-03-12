Cristiano Ronaldo back home in Madeira after being forced to self-isolate following teammate Daniele Rugani’s positive test for coronavirus







Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is remaining in quarantine in his Madeira home after his TEAMMATE Daniele Rugani tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Portuguese star flew to his homeland to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke before the news broke and must stay put rather than fly back to northern Italy where the outbreak is at its most rampant. Both Ronaldo and Rugani shared a dressing room on Sunday when Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 behind closed doors.

Tv sports analyst Rui Pedro Brás: Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to return to Italy and will miss the Champions League game against Lyon, scheduled for next Tuesday, which is of crucial importance for Juventus aim to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

“Cristiano Ronaldo made this decision and has already communicated to those responsible for Juventus. He will not return until this situation is stabilized and he refuses in this way for what he sees as a mistake on the part of UEFA to keep the games going, ”said the commentator, adding that this decision was taken even before it was confirmed contagion by Covid-19 of the central defender and teammate of CR7, the Italian Daniele Rugani.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Italy, he will not return to Juventus, he will not play Tuesday against Lyon for the Champions League and he does not accept to agree with this situation that is being carried out by UEFA”.

