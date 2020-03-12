Council campaign to promote Costa Almeria destination Vera as foodies’ paradise







VERA is aiming to present itself as in ideal location for foodies with a new promotional campaign.

The local council’s ‘Vera, paraiso gastronomico (Vera, gastronomy paradise) initiative is all about publicising the municipality’s extensive wining and dining offer as well as highlighting the area’s typical dishes.

Speaking at the campaign presentation, Commerce councillor Ana Lourdes Ramirez explained the local authority aims to “promote and strengthen the activity of the Vera hospitality sector.”

Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco also took part in the presentation.

The campaign originated “with the firm objective of securing the image of our town as a provincial reference point for tasting cuisine, both traditional and novelle cuisine, created by top class professionals.”

The campaign will feature various kinds of promotional activities talking up the rich variety of eating possibilities in Vera and explaining the characteristics of local culinary traditions, with the characteristic blend of Mediterranean cooking and the clear Hispanic-Arab Al-Andalus influence.