Costa del Sol’s Mijas announces precautionary measures to contain spread of Coronavirus







The Town Hall of Mijas on Spain’s Costa del Sol has announced temporary measures to help contain the fast spreading Coronavirus. The new precautionary measures, which are in line with those imposed by other towns across the Andalusian region, will take effect from Friday 13th March until 27th March 2020.

From tomorrow all indoor and outdoor recreational activities, including sports, cultural, leisure and extracurricular lessons, organised by Mijas council, have been suspended. This includes all classes and lessons organised by the Universad Popular. All libraries and study centres in Mijas will also be closed to the public for the next two weeks.

Centres for the retired people in Mijas will also remain closed. This includes cafes, workshops and activities organised specifically for the elderly.

Mijas has also announced the temporary suspension of markets, as is the case across the whole of the Province of Malaga. Finally, all inscriptions for Semana Santa (Easter processions) activities have been suspended until further notice.

Mijas Town Hall has confirmed that all government/municipal offices will now only be accessible to the public between the shortened hours of 9am and 12am until further notice. However, it recommends that anyone wishing to make an enquiry, should do so by phone/email only.

The local council has asked its residents to ‘remain calm’, reassuring them that the precautionary measures, outlined above, are temporary. The Town Hall said it will continue to monitor the situation and will take steps to extend or remove the measures depending on how quickly the virus is contained.