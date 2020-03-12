Costa del Sol’s Fuengirola Unveils the Contractor in Charge of New Innovative Marina







THE Fuengirola Town Hall has awarded Berenguer Engineers with the construction of the city’s new port. Ana Mula, the mayor of Fuengirola, has announced that this project will transform the area into a great tourist attraction and function as a primary economic source of income for the city.

Berenguer Engineers are due to begin operating within the next four months, after both parties have signed the €189,920 contract. The contractor has considerable experience in the marina industry, both in Spain and South America. Their proposal showcases a sleek and modern port, completely open to the city via a main square, with wide pedestrian zones, and large commercial and restaurant plots.

The new marina anticipates to increase boat capacity from 471 to over 800. It also plans to make space for a large yachting dock, as well as a docking area for cruise ships of up to 160m in length.

Mula has great plans for the city, “We are talking about a very ambitious yet serious plan to be conducted by a prestigious company with relevant experience in the sector… We will make a great port in our city, modern, innovative and very attractive, a representation of a new Fuengirola, something which we are working towards on a daily basis, which is to make Fuengirola a European benchmark on all levels”.