





HUERCAL-OVERA council is seeking to upgrade rural lanes connecting different parts of the municipality where there are farms and agricultural businesses through a regional plan.

The local authority members have unanimously approved applying for inclusion in the Junta de Andalucia ‘Plan Itinere’ Rural Road Improvement Plan.

Specifically, the council request relates to public country lanes in El Saltador and in Gacia.

The administration explained that El Saltador is an area which was badly affected by the extreme rains last September. The aim therefore is carry out works on the road and to reinforce infrastructure in the zone at an estimated cost of nearly €350,000 with a view to ensuring there is not damage every time there are intense downpours.

The Gacia lane meanwhile goes from the A-350 to Torrejon, an area where there are numerous agricultural exploitations, and serves as the connection between the outlying area of Las Norias and neighbouring Pulpi. The council pointed out there is a considerable volume of traffic on the road, hence the aim is to make it possible for two vehicles to pass each other on certain sections. The expected investment would be just over €280,000.

On both lanes works would include clearing the road edges, rebuilding ditches, drainage repairs and reconstruction and resurfacing, the measures being entirely financed by the Junta de Andalucia.

Huercal-Overa Public Works and Services councillor Jose Lopez said the local authority believes the Andaluida regional government plan would be “very beneficial for the rural areas of our municipality, being another step forward in the improvements to those lanes which would have positive repercussion for both residents of the area as well as where there are exploitations.”

Mayor Francisca Lourdes Fernandez took the opportunity to comment that the council is working not only on the Junta de Andalucia plan, but also those of other administrations “in order to gradually improve our municipality’s rural roads for reaching the different outlying districts and improving the residents’ quality of life independently of the place where they live.