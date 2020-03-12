Costa Almeria confirmed coronavirus cases rise to four







THE Junta de Andalucia has confirmed a new case of coronavirus in Almeria today Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to four.

On Tuesday a 21-year old woman tested positive at the Torrecardenas hospital in Almeria city. She is reportedly at home and being monitored by the health authorities.

-- Advertisement --



The two latest confirmed cases follow the positive tests of a 22-year living in Aguadulce. According to reports the young man had had contact with someone from Malaga province who was infected with Covid-19.

Spanish press reported that the 22-year old went to the Poniente hospital in El Ejido as soon as he began to note the first possible symptoms. He underwent the coronavirus test, and after testing positive was sent home as he was practically asymptomatic, but was being constantly monitored.

The first case of the virus in the province was a 28-year architect who lives in Milan and who decided to return to his home in Almeria.

He was admitted to the Mediterraneo Hospital in the provincial capital after being diagnosed with the virus and put into isolation. Within days he was making a steady recovery and allowed to return home, although again the authorities are monitoring both him and his family members.