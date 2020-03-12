Coronavirus: University of the Algarve announces lecture shutdown







The University of the Algarve (UAlg) has just announced the suspension of all classroom activities until March 27th due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

There are no known or confirmed cases at the university, however the institution has decided to proceed with this measure due to “the worsening of the evolution of the pandemic and to safeguard the health and safety of the academic community”, reads a statement signed by chancellor Paulo Águas.

“UAlg will continue to strictly comply with the decisions and recommendations of the health authorities, so these measures may be adjusted or complemented by others, as circumstances require”, says a statement from the university. Finally, the University of the Algarve appeals to “all members of the academic community to follow these recommendations with calm and with out alarmism”.

The University of the Algarve also decided to implement, as a matter of urgency, the means necessary to facilitate distance learning whenever possible, as well as the cancellation of all events, sports and cultural activities at the UAlg facilities.