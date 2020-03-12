Coronavirus crisis forces suspension of sporting events on the Costa Blanca







FOLLOWING recommendations from the Ministry of Health, Circuit a Peu Marina Alta’s sporting activities will be suspended until further notice to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

President of the Circuit a Peu met with the Club d’Atletisme Gata, the company Somesport and the councillors from Gata and El Verger this morning, and it was unanimously agreed this was the best course of action.

A spokesperson said: “The Department of Universal Health and Public Health has published the resolution of exceptional measures for sports competition events on the grounds that non-professional competitions and those that do not have a classification implication, are cancelled or suspended.

“Therefore, in order to avoid the spread of Covid-19, it is recommended that any mass events be avoided.”